SD Attorney General: Trooper’s shooting of man justified

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says a state trooper was justified in shooting and wounding a Vermillion man last month.

According to a shooting summary released Tuesday, the trooper shot 21-year-old Kuong Gatluak in the arm and shoulder on Sept. 16 after Gatluak “ignored verbal commands” and “tackled” the trooper following a pursuit.

Gatluak’s roommate reported that Gatluak was making statements about harming himself. Vermillion police found Gatluak’s car speeding and tried to stop him but discontinued the chase because of safety concerns.

The trooper spotted the vehicle on Interstate 29 and eventually stopped Gatluak. Dash cam video shows Gatluak throwing a beer bottle at the trooper.

Gatluak was treated at a hospital. The Argus Leader reports the trooper’s name was not released because the trooper invoked Marsy’s Law.