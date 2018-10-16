SDSU Wrestling Hosting ASU at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State University head wrestling coach Damion Hahn spoke with boosters and fans at Pizza Ranch in Sioux Falls to preview the Jackrabbits upcoming dual against Arizona State at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 11.

The two programs are bringing back two national champion wrestlers in Seth Gross (SDSU) and Zahid Valencia (ASU). Gross became SDSU’s first Division I national champion in any sport by winning the 133-pound title against Stevan Micic from Michigan. Valencia completed an undefeated season (32-0) by defeating Penn State’s Mark Hall for the 174-pound crown.