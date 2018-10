South Dakota Farmers Still Have a Lot of Crops to Bring In

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota farmers made little progress on the late-season harvest in the past week due to bad weather. The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says less than a full day was considered suitable for fieldwork. Harvest progress is at 5 percent for the sunflower crop, 21 percent for sorghum, 17 percent for corn and 29 percent for soybeans. All are behind the average pace.