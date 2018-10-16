Temporary fix to 911 outage in parts of South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Emergency 911 service is back on in South Dakota, at least on a temporary basis.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan says the problem Tuesday affected mainly eastern areas of the state.

Mangan says officials don’t know what caused the outage.

CenturyLink says while the outage is not a CenturyLink issue, the company is helping affected municipalities temporarily move the 911 lines to their administrative lines until the problem is resolved.

Mangan did not know how many counties and communities are affected.