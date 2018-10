Trial Date Set for Suspect in Murder of Iowa State University Golfer

AMES, Iowa – A judge has scheduled a January trial for a 22-year-old Iowa man charged with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain. District Judge Bethan Currie ruled Monday that Collin Richards will stand trial Jan. 15 for first-degree murder in the death of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena. Richards entered a written not guilty plea and waived his right to a speedy trial.