Warriors Looking to Four-Peat at State Dance Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Washington dance team is no stranger to winning state titles. In fact, they’ve won 9 of the last 10 years.

The Warriors are looking to make it four in a row this weekend in Brandon. They’re on a roll right now fresh off winning the Metro Conference Grand Dance title.

This year’s team also features Sioux Falls’ only male competitor, Tyler Coaster. Washington graduated 7 seniors from last year’s state championship team – but head coach Angela Nieman says this group continues to surprise her.