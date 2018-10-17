Aaron Doudna

Aaron Doudna is an Emmy-award winning meteorologist who joined the KDLT weather team in October of 2018.

Growing up near Wichita, KS, Aaron saw many different kinds of weather. That’s what sparked his interest in becoming a meteorologist. After high school, Aaron attended the University of Kansas and received a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science with an emphasis in Journalism.

After college, Aaron moved to Sioux Falls and accepted a meteorologist position and has stayed here ever since. When he is not working or storm chasing, Aaron enjoys bowling, playing video games, eating, and hanging with friends.