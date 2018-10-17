Court Docs: Mother Attempted to Kill Herself, 6-Month-Old in Rollover Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Court documents released on Wednesday say the mother in a rollover crash Tuesday morning attempted to kill herself and her six-month-old son.

The documents say 34-year-old Julia Alzoubaidi took her six-month-old with her in the early morning hours on Tuesday. While on I-229, Alzoubaidi sped up to 70 mph before intentionally driving into the ditch, just past Minnesota Avenue, where the vehicle rolled.

The documents say Alzoubaidi came to and removed the six-month-old from the vehicle and carried him to the river. In the documents, Alzoubaidi state’s that she might have tripped and that her son might have fell into the river. The documents say Alzoubaidi attempted jumping from a nearby bridge multiple times before injuring her leg.

Authorities say they responded to the scene at around 4 a.m. after a passerby called in. Arriving Highway Patrol troopers found both Alzoubaidi and her son in the river.

In a handwritten letter found in the vehicle, Alzoubaidi states that she had been doing research and stated that her son had been showing signs of Reactive Attachment Disorder. RAD is described as a rare but serious condition in which an infant or young child doesn’t establish healthy attachments with parents or caregiver, by the Mayo Clinic. Alzoubaidi states that she had no choice and didn’t want her son to live a life of “misery and pain.” Alzoubaidi told authorities she felt inadequate as a mother.

In the documents, Alzoubaidi’s husband states that she suffers from depression and anxiety and had been off her medication during the pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Alzoubaidi and the six-month-old are still being treated at an area hospital.

Alzoubaidi is facing attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges with a $250,000 bond.