First Cases of Flu Seen in South Dakota

Public health officials encourage everyone possible to get vaccinated

Health officials, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s deadly flu season, are encouraging everyone over the age of six months, to get vaccinated for the flu.

The request comes on the heels of news the state of Florida is marking the first pediatric death of the 2018-2019 flu season. The age and gender of the child remain unknown, but public health officials stated the child had not been vaccinated before contracting the flu.

The child died sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. Approximately 800,000 people died last season of the flu, it was the deadliest season in 40, years. An additional 900,000 were hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Tinguely, Chief Medical Officer with the City of Sioux Falls Department of Public Health says South Dakota has seen its first cases of the flu, but she’s optimistic the vaccine this year will offer more protection for those who get it. She explains why in the interview below.