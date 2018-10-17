Harrisburg Voters Approve $40 Million Bond for School District Upgrades

Carleen Wild,
Voters in Harrisburg passed a $40 million bond on Tuesday with approximately 85 percent approval from more than 1600 voters.

Bond elections require a minimum of 60 percent to be approved.

The passing of this bond election allows for the school district to build a new elementary school and an addition to the high school which will relieve pressure
off of four existing elementary schools and accommodate larger class sizes coming into the high school.

Categories: Education, KDLT News Today, Local News, News, News Top Story
Tags: , ,

