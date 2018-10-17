Harrisburg Voters Approve $40 Million Bond for School District Upgrades

Voters in Harrisburg passed a $40 million bond on Tuesday with approximately 85 percent approval from more than 1600 voters.

Bond elections require a minimum of 60 percent to be approved.

The passing of this bond election allows for the school district to build a new elementary school and an addition to the high school which will relieve pressure

off of four existing elementary schools and accommodate larger class sizes coming into the high school.