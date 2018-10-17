Harrisburg Voters Approve $40M School Bond

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harrisburg voters approved a $40 million bond yesterday to ease the pressure of overcrowding in the school district.

The bond passed with 85% approval with over 1,600 voters casting their vote. $17 million will go towards a new elementary school and $21 million will be spent on a new addition to the high school.

District officials say they appreciated everyone who came out to vote and that the result will be a positive one for years to come.

“When we get to expand this building, not only does that expand the actual building for our students, but it’s going to expand their opportunities and facilities for all of our students to use and it’s going to be a benefit to every kid who passes through these halls,” said Harrisburg High School Principal Ryan Rollinger.

Principal Rollinger says some of the work is expected to begin this fall but the projects will begin in earnest in the spring. Officials say the bond will not affect homeowners’ taxes.