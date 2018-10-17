Northern State University Wrestler Found Dead in Residence Hall

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a student at Northern State University was found dead in his residence hall Wednesday morning.

NSU released a statement on their Facebook page saying they are working alongside the Aberdeen Police Department as they investigate. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Curtis LeMair was a freshman wrestler from Shakopee, Minnesota

NSU President is asking the public to keep the family, friends, and teammates of the student in their thoughts and prayers.