Seventh Minnesota Child Struck by Rare, Paralyzing Illness

State latest to report another case of mysterious acute flaccid myelitis

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health says a seventh child has been struck by a rare, paralyzing illness that has been reported around the country. Health specialists say the symptoms in the latest case match those of the other children in Minnesota who have been diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.