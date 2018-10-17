SOUND: USD Men’s Basketball Team Buying into New System

Nicole Griffith,
Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D. — The USD Men’s basketball team held their media day on Wednesday. Click the video box to hear from new Head Coach Todd Lee.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Smith Excited For Duke, UCLA Experience
Coyotes Come Up Short Against #1 Duke
Jackrabbit Men Second In Summit Indoor Track &...
Ober Helps Jacks Climb Over Coyotes & Into Fi...

You Might Also Like