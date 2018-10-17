SOUND: USD Women’s Team Returns Solid Core but Only 1 Senior

Nicole Griffith,
Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D. —The USD Women’s basketball team held their media day on Wednesday. Click the video box to hear from Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

USF Men’s Game Against Midland Postponed Due...
USF Women Edge Winona On Banner Day
Western Illinois Hands Coyote Women First Home Los...
Tuesday, March 14th 6 P.M. Sportscast

You Might Also Like