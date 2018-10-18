Breast Navigation: A Story of Survival and Support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two years ago, Jill Schlumbohm was helping people through possibly through one of the hardest chapters of their lives. She was an imaging navigator for breast cancer pre-diagnosis at Avera.

Then, the roles reversed, and she became the patient.

“I’m sorry,” said Schlumbohm. “I did not think I would cry.”

It’s news that Schlumbohm’s patients had heard before. However, now she was on the receiving end. Doctors diagnosed the then 41-year-old with not one, but two types of breast cancer.

Schlumbohm discovered a bump during a self-exam. She did those regularly, as she has a family history of breast cancer. She says those fellow survivors gave her strength.

“They have walked the path before us and they’ve walked it with courage,” said Schlumbohm.

A cancer diagnosis is followed by a complex list of doctors appointments. Schlumbohm had two oncologists, a breast surgeon, and plastic surgeon. The list goes on and on.

That’s where a breast navigator comes in. Instead of trying to keep track of doctors, Schlumbohm’s breast navigator became her sole point of contact for all of her questions.

“They’re there for you like that is their sole job, and actually, that is their sole job,” said Schlumbohm.

The breast navigator even handles insurance and financial questions. About 140 patients every month in the breast center rely on a navigator.

“I see the patients more regularly with the chemotherapy so I get to know them a little more, get to know their families a little more, so the more time you spend with them, the more invested you are,” said Nancy Terveen, a breast navigator.

The navigator coordinates with a patient’s various doctors to create a personalized treatment plan.

“Breast cancer is very complicated, which can be a little bit scary, but what one person you hear had done may be totally different for another person,” said Terveen.

Schlumbohm is healthy now and works in mammography. She says it was a hard journey, but she’s glad she didn’t have to do it alone.

“I would do it again,” said Schlumbohm. “I’ve grown as a person. I think my family is closer. There’s a lot of positives that can come out of cancer.”

Avera says that breast navigators are quite helpful. In fact, Avera expanded navigators to various departments to help patients facing various conditions.