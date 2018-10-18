Coyotes Soccer Crushes Fort Wayne

USD Wins 5-0

VERMILLION, S.D. – Joana Zanin tallied a pair of goals and added assists on two more as the South Dakota soccer team topped Purdue Fort Wayne 5-0 Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

South Dakota improves to 8-6-2 overall and 3-3 in Summit League games while Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 3-11-3, 0-6.

Zanin, a freshman, made her first-career start and scored her first goal of the contest in the sixth minute. Junior Kellee Willer corralled a loose ball in front of the six-yard box and pushed a pass back to Zanin, who then sent the ball into the back of the net.

With the wind behind their backs, the Coyotes unleashed a flurry of goals in the second half, first with another Willer to Zanin connection in the 46th minute.

Willer carried the ball down the right side of the field and crossed into Zanin for the six-yard shot and goal. South Dakota scored just moments later in the 48th minute as Zanin found junior Taryn LaBree open from 12 yards out. LaBree finished high into the net for her team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Zanin, who entered the game with five points on the season, garnered her sixth point of the game when she assisted on freshman Taylor Cotter’s goal in the 74th minute. Cotter received the pass and pushed the ball under the diving Mastodon goalkeeper.

The final goal of the contest came in the 86th minute when freshman Kisa Omerovic hit a streaking Maddison Sullivan on the right side of the box. Sullivan pushed the ball forward to get the goalkeeper off her feet and sent the ball across the goal line.

In all, the Coyotes attempted 14 shots placing nine on goal. Cotter led the way with three shots, placing two on goal while Zanin, Alexis Mitchell and Lindsay Farrell each attempted two shots. Five other Coyotes had a shot attempt.

The South Dakota defense held Purdue Fort Wayne to just three shot attempts as senior Parker Rytz collected her fifth shutout on the year. The five shutouts are tied for third most in a single season in USD’s history.

South Dakota remains on its home turf for the final two games of the regular season while battling for one of four spots in the Summit League Tournament. The Coyotes host North Dakota State on Friday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. before closing out the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 28 against North Dakota at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics