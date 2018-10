Daum & Miller Look To End SDSU Careers On High Note

SDSU Basketball Media Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. — TO SAY THAT EXPECTATIONS IN BROOKINGS ARE HIGH WOULD ME AN UNDERSTATEMENT.

AFTER ALL, BOTH MIKE DAUM AND MACY MILLER ARE SENIORS AND BOTH WOULD LIKE TO FINISH UP SPECTACULAR CAREERS BY TAKING THEIR TEAMS ON A RUN THAT WOULD INCLUDE WINNING GAMES IN THE N-C-A-A TOURNAMENT. MILLER EXPERIENCED THAT AT STANFORD AND ALMOST GOT THAT SECOND WIN, BUT DAUM HAS YET TO TASTE VICTORY AT THE BIG DANCE.

IT’S BEEN A REAL TREAT FOR JACKRABBIT FANS TO WATCH THESE TWO STARS AT THE SAME TIME… QUITE POSSIBLY THE TWO BEST TO EVER SUIT UP AND PLAY COLLEGE BASKETBALL FOR SOUTH DAKOTA STATE.