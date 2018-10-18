FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY)-Week 10 (10-18-18)
Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Week In Prep Football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s playoff time in South Dakota.
All three classes of 9-Man football and 11B opened the postseason on Thursday night while the other three classes of 11-man wrapped up their regular season.
Click on the video viewer to see all the scores and check out the highlights and fun from 12 games featuring:
-Washington @ Lincoln
-O’Gorman @ Brandon Valley
-Yankton @ Harrisburg
-Madison @ Dell Rapids
-Sioux Valley @ Canton
-Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
-SF Christian @ Beresford
-Baltic @ Gregory
-Hamlin @ Garretson
-Ipswich/Edmunds Central @ Canistota/Freeman
-Gayville/Volin @ Colome
-Bison @ Colman/Egan