FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY)-Week 10 (10-18-18)

Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Week In Prep Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s playoff time in South Dakota.

All three classes of 9-Man football and 11B opened the postseason on Thursday night while the other three classes of 11-man wrapped up their regular season.

Click on the video viewer to see all the scores and check out the highlights and fun from 12 games featuring:

-Washington @ Lincoln

-O’Gorman @ Brandon Valley

-Yankton @ Harrisburg

-Madison @ Dell Rapids

-Sioux Valley @ Canton

-Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-SF Christian @ Beresford

-Baltic @ Gregory

-Hamlin @ Garretson

-Ipswich/Edmunds Central @ Canistota/Freeman

-Gayville/Volin @ Colome

-Bison @ Colman/Egan