Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Ravnsborg for AG

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fraternal Order of Police have endorsed Republican Jason Ravnsborg in the race for Attorney General.

The Fraternal Order of Police is made up of more than 1,200 law enforcement officers from around the state. President Mike Walsh says the endorsement in part is due to Ravnsborg’s policies on the juvenile criminal justice system, mental health and drug treatment programs.

Ravnsborg is running against Democratic candidate and former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler in next month’s election.