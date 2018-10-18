Housekeeper
Madison Regional Health System
Job Location:
Madison, South Dakota
Job Description:
Full-Time Housekeeping position in clinic setting is available. General cleaning duties. Afternoon/evening shift with rotation of weekends and holidays. Competitive salary and benefit package.
Job Requirements:
Contact Information:
Job applications are available at the facility’s front desk or at www.madisonregionalhealth.org. Please send job application to: Madison Regional Health System, Attn: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042 OR email donna.lueth@madisonhospital.com. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.