Hy-Vee Recalls 6 Products Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hy-Vee is recalling six of its meat and potato products across several states due to a possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Hy-Vee says the recall comes after their supplier, McCain Food, recalled ingredients used in six Hy-Vee products.

Hy-Vee is recalling the following products:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces

Hy-Vee says the impacted products have a “best if used by” date of October 22, 2018, or sooner. Hy-Vee is asking customers who purchased any of these products to discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a refund.

Hy-Vee say no illnesses have been reported.