KDLT TAILGATE TOUR-Beresford

Watchdogs Open Playoffs Against Defending Champion Sioux Falls Christian

BERESFORD, S.D. — For the first time in nearly three decades the Beresford Watchdogs are hosting a playoff game, and it’s a doozy.

The Watchdogs facing defending 11B State Champion Sioux Falls Christian to open the playoffs tonight. The KDLT Tailgate tour stopped in Beresford for a live preview with both coaches. Click on the video viewer to watch!