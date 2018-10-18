Northern State University Student Passed Away in His Sleep

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The mother of a Northern State University student found dead in his dorm room yesterday says her son passed away in his sleep.

Curtis LeMair’s roommate tried to wake him up for wrestling practice Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from Mona LeMair.

The post says Curtis had gone to study session the night before and that he was healthy and fine.

Authorities have not released a cause of death, but they do no suspect foul play.

LeMair is listed as a freshman from Shakopee, Minnesota on Northern State’s wrestling website.

PREVIOUS STORY

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a student at Northern State University was found dead in his residence hall Wednesday morning.

NSU released a statement on their Facebook page saying they are working alongside the Aberdeen Police Department as they investigate. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Curtis LeMair was a freshman wrestler from Shakopee, Minnesota

NSU President is asking the public to keep the family, friends, and teammates of the student in their thoughts and prayers.