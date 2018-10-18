One Dead, One Critically Injured In Farming Accidents

Associated Press,
NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say one man was killed and another critically injured in separate farm accidents in south-central Minnesota.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called Wednesday afternoon to a farm accident near New Ulm. Authorities say family members found 53-year-old John Hoffmann pinned between a combine and the corn head. Hoffmann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Wednesday morning, authorities were called to a farm accident near Sleepy Eye. Authorities say 19-year-old Kaleb Fischer suffered critical injuries while repairing a manure spreader. Fischer was airlifted from Sleepy Eye Medical Center to HCMC in Minneapolis, where he is in critical condition.

