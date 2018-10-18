Paramedic

Madison Regional Health System

Job Location:

Madison, South Dakota

Job Description

Full-time Paramedic position available. Schedule will include working twelve hour shifts in the Emergency Room and taking calls for the Ambulance Service. Hours will include days, evenings, weekends and holiday rotation. Must have excellent communication skills and critical thinking skills.

Part-time Paramedic position available. Paramedic will take calls for the Ambulance Service. Hours on-call will include days, evenings, weekends and holiday rotation. Must have excellent communication skills and critical thinking skills.

Contact Information

Competitive salary and benefit package. Job applications are available at the facility’s front desk or at www.madisonregionalhealth.org. Please send job application to: Madison Regional Health System, Attn: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042 OR email donna.lueth@madisonhospital.com. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.