Pheasant Hunters Welcomed to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Hunters from all over the country are flying into town to kick off pheasant hunting season. They are getting the orange carpet treatment at the Sioux Falls Airport. Food and hunting booths are set up to welcome them.

“There’s nothing like it, anywhere I travel all over the world and there’s nothing like the greeting that we get here,” said Mississippi Hunter, Stewart Williford Jr.

For over 20 years the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau has been sharing South Dakota’s hospitality ahead of the pheasant season opener.

“We thought what can we do, so that they feel that we appreciate them and by being out here every year giving them a coffee mug, cookies, it really has worked. They love it,” said Teri Schmidt, Executive Director Of Sioux Falls CVB.

Visitors love that they can bring a piece of South Dakota back home with them.

“When I open my cabinet above my coffee maker I’ve got, oh probably ten South Dakota coffee mugs,” said Williford.

Although hunters are here for the pheasants, they keep coming back because their experience in South Dakota is so positive.

“People up here, you know they are very hardworking, very honest and friendly as you can see you know getting off the plane,” said Williford.

It’s also become a tradition.

“It’s my 23rd year to come out here and I love it every time and it’s fun and I keep coming back,” said Virginia Hunter Al Stecker.

Plus it’s here at the airport that many people reunite for one weekend to partake in a shared passion.

“Some come from Nebraska, some from Colorado, some from Oregon and South Dakota and It’s just like a family thing. We have a good time and shoot pheasants,” said Stecker.

As hunters step off the plane this week many are reminded of why South Dakota will always have a special place in their hearts.