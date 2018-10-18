Recovering from 911 Shutdown

ELK POINT, S.D.-When the 911 service went down the morning of October 16th on the Eastern side of South Dakota, having a backup plan proved to be crucial. Services have since been restored, but at the time several counties dealt with a busy call signal when people called 911. Our Reporter Miranda Paige spoke with Union County’s Sheriff about how they handled the outage.

“You never know when an emergency situation will arise and you always need to be prepared,” said Sheriff Dan Limoges of Union County.

The Union County Call Center has a plan B incase their emergency system stops working. It’s a protocol they don’t use too often, but October 16th they had no choice. The 911 system was down.

Sheriff Limoges says priority one is to alert the public and first responders, which they did through news outlets and social media. People were told to call the admin office until they were able to automatically reroute 911 calls right to their admin office. Sheriff Limoges says the emergency system has stopped working before, but he’s never seen it so widespread.

“Every now and then you get a glitch, electrical glitch or something, but it’s usually just a very short time,” said Sheriff Limoges.

Usually they switch their calls to another center, but couldn’t this time as they were all down. In the end he said it all worked out.

“We were pretty fortunate that we didn’t have a very high call volume, so it’s like anything else. You never know,” said Sheriff Limoges.

He says it could have been worse

“Especially with the interstate system running through here. If we get an accident and it’s a major accident we could get 40 or 50 calls just on that one episode,” said Sheriff Limoges.

This incident was a good reminder to why call centers train and come up with back up plans because they can’t risk missing an important call.

According to the Department of Public Safety this issue was caused due to a single piece of equipment failing. They’ve since installed a new piece of equipment. They are still investigating what exactly happened so they can prevent it from happening again.