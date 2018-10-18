Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Child Porn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A judge has sentenced a repeat sex offender to nearly 22 years in prison for child pornography.

27-year-old Maksim Stefanyuk was sentenced for distributing and receiving child pornography, as well as failing to register as a sex offender.

Stefanyuk pleaded guilty to having child pornography in 2014. After he was released in 2016, Stefanyuk reported that he was living in Hills, Minnesota, but authorities found that he was actually living in Sioux Falls.