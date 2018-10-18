Scoreboard Thursday, October 18th

Mark Ovenden,
H.S. Football

South Dakota

Brandon Valley 40, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 15

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 46, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Brookings 21, Huron 7

Madison 28, Dell Rapids 7

Mitchell 41, Spearfish 7

Pierre 30, Aberdeen Central 0

Rapid City Central 35, Rapid City Stevens 25

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29, Watertown 15

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

St. Thomas More 31, Todd County 14

Tea Area 27, Dakota Valley 14

Tri-Valley 26, Milbank Area 14

Vermillion 54, St. Francis Indian 0

West Central 34, Lennox 22

Yankton 28, Harrisburg 26

Class 11B Playoffs

First Round

Aberdeen Roncalli 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Canton 54, Sioux Valley 14

Lead-Deadwood 40, Red Cloud 12

Mobridge-Pollock 13, Groton Area 7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Stanley County 14

Sioux Falls Christian 28, Beresford 21

Winner 50, Custer 0

Class 9AA Playoffs

First Round

Arlington/Lake Preston 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 20

Bon Homme 50, Deuel 12

Garretson 24, Hamlin 20

Gregory 51, Baltic 0

Irene-Wakonda 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Kimball/White Lake 48, Jones County/White River 6

Webster 42, North Border 0

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Class 9A Playoffs

First Round

Alcester-Hudson 47, Platte-Geddes 30

Britton-Hecla 66, Potter County 20

Canistota 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Corsica/Stickney 30, Lyman 14

Howard 73, Deubrook 36

New Underwood 44, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Timber Lake 36, Philip 26

Warner 28, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Class 9B Playoffs

First Round

Burke 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Castlewood 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12

Colman-Egan 60, Bison 10

Colome 62, Gayville-Volin 8

Faulkton 40, Langford 8

Kadoka Area 12, Harding County 8

Sully Buttes 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Wall 57, Faith 6

Women’s Soccer

South Dakota 5, Fort Wayne 0 *Joana Zanin 2 goals, 2 assists

 

