Top-Ranked Canton Begins Playoff Run

C-Hawks 7-1 On The Season

CANTON, S.D. — THE C-HAWKS OF CANTON ARE #1 IN 11-B.

THEY SHOWED THEY WOULD BE A STATE TITLE CONTENDER IN THE OPENING GAME WHEN THEY HANDLED SIOUX VALLEY AND THEY PLAY THE COSSACKS AGAIN TONIGHT. COACH RICH LUNDSTROM IS HAPPY WITH HOW WELL HIS TEAM HAS PLAYED, BUT REALIZES IT’S THIS SECOND SEASON THAT MATTERS MOST.