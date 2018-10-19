2nd-Ranked SDSU Begins Critical Road Stretch

Jacks At Northern Iowa Tomorrow, Illinois State Next Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has ascended to the number two ranking in FCS on the back of their homefield advantage at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium. The Jacks are 4-0 in Brookings, with their only loss being a 21-17 setback at North Dakota State.

State begins a critical two game road swing tomorrow when they visit Northern Iowa at 4 PM. The following week they head to Normal for a date with 8th ranked Illinois State. Wins could propel the Jacks to a high seed and bye in the FCS playoffs, while losses could put their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

This week will mark their second time playing in a dome, and combined with their experience in Fargo and piping in crowd noise at practice this week, the Jacks feel ready to hit the road.