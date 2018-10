Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley & West Sioux End Regular Season With Big Wins

Nighthawks Drill Sioux Center 48-6, Falcons Beat Emmetsburg 52-20

SIOUX CENTER & HAWARDEN, IA — The 2nd-Ranked teams in Iowa Class 2A & 1A ended the regular season in style on Friday night.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley rolled at Sioux Center to a 48-6 win while West Sioux locked up a district title with a 52-20 win over Emmetsburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!