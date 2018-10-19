Closely Knit Northern Volleyball Team Return To #1 Ranking In Division Two

NSU At USF & SMSU This Weekend

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The top ranked college volleyball team in Division Two coming to Sioux Falls isn’t something new since Concordia-St. Paul and Southwest Minnesota State have held those rankings in past years.

This time around though it’s Northern State that comes in as the nation’s best.

For the second time this year the 21-1 Wolves hold the nations top ranking. They put that to the test tonight against Sioux Falls and tomorrow at 16th ranked SMSU. This is a close knit team that advanced to last year’s NCAA Tournament and lost in five sets, setting them up for this type of run with a senior laden team.