Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley Dynasties Continue At State A Cheer & Dance

Championships In Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley dynasties at State A Cheer & Dance showed no signs of stopping on Friday night at the 2018 State Meet in Brandon. The Panthers won their 9th straight Grand Dance Championship while the Cossacks won their 12th straight Grand Cheer Championship (every year the sanctioned competition has been held).

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB. Team Standings Are Below.

STATE A CHEER & DANCE MEET

GRAND CHEER STANDINGS

1. Sioux Valley (290.50)

2. Dakota Valley (246)

3. Dell Rapids (240)

4. Deubrook (227)

5. Platte-Geddes (226.50)

GRAND DANCE STANDINGS

1. Dakota Valley (282.5)

2. Platte-Geddes (222.33)

3. Winner (198.17)

4. St. Thomas More (182.50)

5. Lead-Deadwood (174)