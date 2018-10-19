Four-Goal Period Powers Stampede In OT Win Over Waterloo

Sioux Falls Wins 6-5

Sioux Falls, SD—Cade Borchardt loves being the hero at the PREMIER Center. For the second week in a row the forward tallied the game winning goal to lift the Stampede to victory. Borchardt’s goal with 52 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Stampede a 6-5 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks at the PREMIER Center Friday night. The win improved the Herd’s record to 4-1-1, their best start since 2013-14. Sioux Falls won despite letting a 5-2 lead slip away in the game and are now 2-0-0 on home ice.

Borchardt scored twice while the Herd also got goals from Lucas McGregor, Artem Ivanyuzhenkov, Jami Kranilla and Ryan Johnson. Jaxson Stauber stopped 32 of 37 shots in between the pipes for the win.

Fans who were looking for offense were entertained in the first 20 minutes of the game as the Hawks and Stampede combined for six goals. For the second home game in a row, the Herd grabbed the lead early in second just 2:05 in on a goal from Lucas McGregor. McGregor drove inside the left circle and backhanded a shot right through the five-hole of Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe for the 1-0 lead. Minutes later the Herd found themselves on the power play and converted again when Jami Kranilla wristed a shot into the goal with assists from Brandon Tabakin and Max Crozier on the power play.

The Black Hawks would get on the board just over a minute later on a shot from Ryan Drkulec. The Stampede took a 3-1 lead at 10:10 when Artem Ivanyuzhenkov tallied his fifth of the year off a turnover in the right circle and a quick wrist shot into the net. That goal put Jared Moe onto the bench and Logan Stein into the net for the Black Hawks. Waterloo battled back at 15:05 on a goal from Mason Palmer, but the Stampede regained their two goal lead at 16:57. Ethan Phillips drove down the left wing wall and got a shot onto the net that was stopped, but Cade Borchardt picked up the loose rebound and put it away to make it a 4-2 game after one period. Sioux Falls outshot the Hawks 10-9 in the period.

Things slowed down in the second period, but the Herd took a 5-2 advantage at 9:01 when Ryan Johnson blasted a shot from the left point and into the back of the net for his first goal of the season. The Black Hawks would take control of the rest of the period, putting up 11 shots in the period, but the Herd still led by three. It appeared it would stay that way heading into the third, but a weird bounce off the boards left Waterloo forward Emil Ohrvall’s stick and he wristed a shot under the crossbar to make it a 5-3 game. Waterloo outshot the Herd 11-5 in the period.

The Hawks pulled within a goal just 3:01 into the period when Ohrvall struck again, this time on the power play. Waterloo controlled play for the remainder of the third period and outshot the Stampede 13-2. The Black Hawks sent on the power play again with less than three minutes remaining in regulation and once again would score off the stick of Ohrvall when he one-timed a pass from Griffin Ness. That goal would tie the game at five and force overtime.

Both teams had some good scoring chances in overtime, but it would take until the final 52 seconds for the game to end. Cade Borchardt tallied his second goal of the night on the wrap around to play hero for the second straight game.

Waterloo outshot the Stampede 37-22 on the night and finished 2-for-4 on the power play while the Herd were 2-for-3.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede