Free Health Fair Saturday in Sioux Falls

Health Connect of SD to offer children free hair cuts, lunch, health screenings

Keeping kids and families healthy is the focus of the Annual Health Connect Fair. Organizers say over 400 attended last year’s event. This year, they’re hoping to reach even more, knowing there is incredible need in the community for even basic health care services.

Will Bushee, President of the Board for Health Connect of South Dakota, was in with the KDLT News Today staff on Fridya to outline what all will be offered to families. The organization celebrated its 20th anniversary this fall.

The event is this year at the Sioux Falls Arena, everything is FREE, including lunch, activities, screenings, lunch, and entertainment. There will be numerous non-profits there too, organizers hope it will be a great way to learn what our community has to offer.

The festival and free lunch begin Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Family Fun Activities Include:

Music by Phil Baker and Rockin’ Red

Magic Show with Ryan McCormick

Balloon Animals

Inflatables

Fire Truck

Face Painting & Nail Painting

Exercise Activities

Sooo Falls Juggle

Door Prizes

FREE Healthy Lunch

Health & Safety Activities Include: