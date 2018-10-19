Free Health Fair Saturday in Sioux Falls
Health Connect of SD to offer children free hair cuts, lunch, health screenings
Keeping kids and families healthy is the focus of the Annual Health Connect Fair. Organizers say over 400 attended last year’s event. This year, they’re hoping to reach even more, knowing there is incredible need in the community for even basic health care services.
Will Bushee, President of the Board for Health Connect of South Dakota, was in with the KDLT News Today staff on Fridya to outline what all will be offered to families. The organization celebrated its 20th anniversary this fall.
The event is this year at the Sioux Falls Arena, everything is FREE, including lunch, activities, screenings, lunch, and entertainment. There will be numerous non-profits there too, organizers hope it will be a great way to learn what our community has to offer.
The festival and free lunch begin Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Family Fun Activities Include:
- Music by Phil Baker and Rockin’ Red
- Magic Show with Ryan McCormick
- Balloon Animals
- Inflatables
- Fire Truck
- Face Painting & Nail Painting
- Exercise Activities
- Sooo Falls Juggle
- Door Prizes
- FREE Healthy Lunch
Health & Safety Activities Include:
- FREE Haircuts for Youth
- Internet Safety Information
- FREE Blood Pressure Screening
- FREE Oral Exam
- FREE Spine Exam
- Lots of Health Literature
- Recycling
- Hand Washing Booth
- FREE Flu Shots (30 available, so get there fast!!)
- Nutrition Information
- Fingerprinting
- Gun Safety
- Princess Area with Nail Art & Hair Chalk