Gregory Businesses Prepare for Pheasant Hunters

GREGORY, S.D. – For small towns like Gregory, tomorrow’s pheasant opener is a big deal.

It’s located near some of the best hunting areas, so they see a lot of out of staters. Local businesses provide food, lodging and stores like Runnings cater to other needs.

Most hunters bring their shot guns with them but they usually need to stock up on shells and other supplies. Runnings in Gregory is also ready with several stations that sell hunting licenses. The store manager says he’s seen the same hunters come to Gregory year after year.

“It’s just a fine time for all. It’s like a home week really. We’ve got one guy that comes in, he’s in his upper 80’s. His first name is Leonard. One day I asked Leonard, I says ‘Leonard why do you stop by here to buy your hunting license?’ He ‘s from Missouri. I says, ‘you don’t even hunt here do you?’ And he says no, I hunt up north of Pierre, but every time we walk in the front door you know me by first name. So I mean it is, its just old home week for us,” said Runnings store Manager Chad Stevicks.

This year marks the 99th official pheasant season in South Dakota.