Hamlin County crash victim identified

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hamlin County earlier this week.

The patrol says 69-year-old Betty Knutson died after the SUV she was driving turned in front of a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 81 Monday, east of Lake Norden. The truck was pulling a trailer loaded with construction equipment.

The 17-year-old boy driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, and a 15-year-old male passenger was not hurt. Knutson was pronounced dead at a Watertown hospital.