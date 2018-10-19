More Late Heroics Lift SDSU Over Omaha

Jacks Nip Mavericks 1-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit soccer program kicked off the final weekend of home regular season play in dramatic fashion Friday, netting a game-winner in the 90th for a 1-0 win over Omaha at Fishback Soccer Park.

With the clock winding down and overtime looming, South Dakota State’s Carina McLennan took possession outside the box after a long pass from the midfield, and after shaking a defender lofted a cross towards a charging Leah Manuleleua, who finished with the one-touch goal from two yards out with 12 seconds to go in regulation.

SDSU improved to 10-5-1 (5-1 Summit League) with the win, rejoining the top of the league standings with two games remaining.

“I thought our team played with a ton of energy, especially into the wind,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “I thought we really set the tone with our ability to defend and then we showed composure once we won the ball. It was great for Leah to get a goal because she worked really hard in training the week and for her to be rewarded with a game-winner was awesome.”

Manuleleua led the Jackrabbit offense with four shots on the night, putting two on goal over 74 minutes of action. Annie Williams had three shots in the game while Kyli Nelson, McLennan and Darien Poelstra each fired two.

Williams, Kaitlin Zabel and Alexa Hepner played all 90 minutes in the back line during SDSU’s 10th team shutout of the year. Hannah Evans and Kelsi Wipf split time in the back half as well, with Wipf coming through late in the match with a game-changing clearance, as Omaha’s breakaway attempt was thwarted by the Sioux Falls native in the 84th.

Maggie Smither earned the win at goalkeeper over a complete-game performance, tallying three saves.

The Jackrabbits started fast and built a 10-1 lead in the shot column through the opening half but found themselves up against a strong headwind and steady Maverick defense as the game went to the break scoreless.

The wind switched for SDSU in the second, but the momentum did not follow as play evened out over the final 45 minutes. The teams traded runs throughout the second half, but in the end, it was the Jacks who pulled out the victory in regulation on Manuleleua’s fifth goal of the season.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 5-6-1 all-time against Omaha.

The Jackrabbits posted a plus-12 showing in the shot count, tallying 17 shots while limiting Omaha to five.

Leah Manuleleua now leads the team with 13 points (five goals, three assists) this year.

Maggie Smither picked up career win No. 28 between the pipes and is now three shy of the school record (31).

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts Oral Roberts Sunday in a Senior Day matchup at Fishback Soccer Park. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. SDSU’s seniors will be honored pregame.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics