Pheasant Hunting Season Tips

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A staple of South Dakota kicks off this weekend.

Hunting pheasants has been one of the states most popular past-times and hobbies. Hunters from all over the nation flock to South Dakota each year to experience the hunting atmosphere the state offers.

Whether you’ve been hunting for years or it’s your first time roaming the flat-lands, there are a number of things to keep in mind in order to have a fun and safe time. Brian Graves, owner of Granite Springs Hunting Lodge in Alexandria, says the number one safety recommendation is to make sure other hunters can see you. “Blaze orange is necessary. You want to make sure everybody in your hunting party sees you and where you are. So the more orange you have on, the orange hats, the orange tops, the more orange you have on the more visible you’re going to be and the less likely someone is going to shoot in your direction,” said Graves. The Granite Springs owner also said the use of proper eye protection, making sure you’re guns safety is ‘on’, and the use of hunting dogs is critical to ensuring safety.

We headed to Granite Springs Hunting Lodge on Friday morning to get an idea of what to expect this weekend, brush up on hunting tips, and see the economic impact pheasant hunting has on South Dakota.