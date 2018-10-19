Pheasants Forever Banquet Draws 700 Hunters Before Opening Weekend Festivities

MITCHELL, S.D. — It’s an exciting time in South Dakota. Pheasant hunting season is upon us.

Before the hunters hit the fields tomorrow for the 99th anniversary of hunting, hundreds gathered to support the pheasant population.

The Pheasants Forever Banquet is filling the Corn Palace to help kick off opening weekend

Organizers say the banquet grows every year and this year they’re expecting nearly 700 people.

“It’s like Christmas around here to everybody. Everybody is waiting for their friends to come back, relatives to come back, and it’s an exciting part of the year,” says Dave Allen President of Pheasants Forever.

Pheasants Forever is a pro-pheasant hunting group. Their goal is to raise money to increase the pheasant population to keep hunters coming to the area.

“It’s the habitat, comradery, and just getting together. You see the corn fields out there. They’re starting to harvest and you see the birds moving. Everybody gets excited,” says Allen.

More than 200,000 people hunt in South Dakota each year most of them are from out of state. One of those is Buddy Sharp and his group of 12 that have been flying in from Tennessee to South Dakota for the last 20 years to hunt.

“We come to the banquet every year, and this is one of our highlights is coming to the banquet. Two brothers and I won seven guns last year, so we’re quite happy to come,” says Sharp.

And it’s not just guns that sharp is gaining, but also friendships.

“We’ve been coming so long now we’ve got so many people here it feels like family anyway, so we enjoy it,” says Sharp.

With South Dakota being the top destination for pheasant hunting in the U.S., it’s going to be celebrating many more anniversaries

All the funds raised from the banquet go toward Pheasants Forever habitat, hunting and youth programs.