Prison Counselor Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Deliver Gun to Inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A state penitentiary counselor has been arrested for attempting to provide an inmate with a gun, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

68-year-old Willard Allen Dathe has been arrested and charged with attempted possession of authorized article with intent to deliver to prisoner, a class six felony, punishable by up to one year in the state penitentiary. The attorney general’s office says Dathe attempted to provide a gun to an inmate on October 18th.

Details are limited at this time. The Special Investigations Unit at the State Penitentiary is investigating and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.