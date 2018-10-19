Scoreboard Friday, October 19th
NBA
Timberwolves 131, Cleveland 123
NHL
Wild 3, Dallas 1
USHL
Stampede 6, Waterloo 5 (*Final in OT)
Women’s College Volleyball
USD 3, SDSU 0
Northern State 3, Sioux Falls 1
SMSU 3, MSU-Moorhead 0
Augustana 3, Minot State 0
Dakota State 3, Presentation 0
Northwestern 3, Briar Cliff 1
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 1, Omaha 0
Augustana 7, Crookston 0
St. Cloud State 2, Sioux Falls 0
UM-Duluth 2, SMSU 1
Women’s College Swimming & Diving
SDSU 185, Mary 103
SDSU 153, Augustana 127
H.S. Cheer & Dance
STATE A MEET @ BRANDON
GRAND CHEER STANDINGS
1. Sioux Valley (290.50)
2. Dakota Valley (246)
3. Dell Rapids (240)
4. Deubrook (227)
5. Platte-Geddes (226.50)
GRAND DANCE STANDINGS
1. Dakota Valley (282.5)
2. Platte-Geddes (222.33)
3. Winner (198.17)
4. St. Thomas More (182.50)
5. Lead-Deadwood (174)
H.S. Football
Akron-Westfield 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 13
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Okoboji, Milford 21
Spirit Lake 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 20
Unity Christian, Orange City 47, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12
West Lyon, Inwood 27, Western Christian, Hull 6
West Sioux, Hawarden 51, Emmetsburg 20
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-11, 25-14, 25-10
Adrian, Minn. def. Garretson, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Avon def. Menno, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 12-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12
Canton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-11
Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
DeSmet def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12
Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-9, 25-8, 25-5
Faith def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24
Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12
Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-13, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Miller def. Ethan, 26-28, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20
Redfield/Doland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 15-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Sully Buttes def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 20-25, 15-11
Timber Lake def. Newell, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20
Tri-Valley def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 25-16
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19
Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-6, 25-9
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-18
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-9, 25-11
Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18
Brookings def. Sturgis, 25-11, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-20, 25-21
Rapid City Central def. Brandon Valley, 25-27, 25-15, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-13
Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10
Watertown def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-10
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-19
Watertown def. Sturgis, 25-10, 25-12
Yankton def. Spearfish, 14-25, 27-25, 26-24