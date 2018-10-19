Scoreboard Friday, October 19th

Scores For Friday, October 19, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2018
NBA
Timberwolves 131, Cleveland 123

NHL
Wild 3, Dallas 1

USHL
Stampede 6, Waterloo 5 (*Final in OT)

Women’s College Volleyball
USD 3, SDSU 0

Northern State 3, Sioux Falls 1

SMSU 3, MSU-Moorhead 0

Augustana 3, Minot State 0

Dakota State 3, Presentation 0

Northwestern 3, Briar Cliff 1

Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 1, Omaha 0

Augustana 7, Crookston 0

St. Cloud State 2, Sioux Falls 0

UM-Duluth 2, SMSU 1

Women’s College Swimming & Diving
SDSU 185, Mary 103

SDSU 153, Augustana 127

H.S. Cheer & Dance
STATE A MEET @ BRANDON
GRAND CHEER STANDINGS
1.  Sioux Valley (290.50)

2.  Dakota Valley (246)

3.  Dell Rapids (240)

4.  Deubrook (227)

5.  Platte-Geddes (226.50)

GRAND DANCE STANDINGS
1.  Dakota Valley (282.5)

2.  Platte-Geddes (222.33)

3.  Winner (198.17)

4.  St. Thomas More (182.50)

5.  Lead-Deadwood (174)

H.S. Football
Akron-Westfield 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 13

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 6

MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Okoboji, Milford 21

Spirit Lake 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 20

Unity Christian, Orange City 47, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12

West Lyon, Inwood 27, Western Christian, Hull 6

West Sioux, Hawarden 51, Emmetsburg 20

H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-11, 25-14, 25-10

Adrian, Minn. def. Garretson, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23

Avon def. Menno, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 12-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12

Canton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-11

Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

DeSmet def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-9, 25-8, 25-5

Faith def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12

Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24

Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12

Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12

Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-13, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

Miller def. Ethan, 26-28, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20

Redfield/Doland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 15-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 20-25, 15-11

Timber Lake def. Newell, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 25-16

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19

Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17

East – West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-6, 25-9

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-18

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-9, 25-11

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18

Brookings def. Sturgis, 25-11, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-20, 25-21

Rapid City Central def. Brandon Valley, 25-27, 25-15, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-13

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-10

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-19

Watertown def. Sturgis, 25-10, 25-12

Yankton def. Spearfish, 14-25, 27-25, 26-24

 

