Sioux Falls Fleetwood Mac Concert Postponed Until February

If you’ve got tickets to next week’s Fleetwood Mac concert in Sioux Falls, hold onto them. You’ll need them February 2nd of next year. The historic classic rock band has rescheduled its visit to Sioux Falls for the 2019 date.

The band cites scheduling issues with its newly launched North American Tour. The GRAMMY-award winning band has been touring since earlier this month and will travel through 50+ cities ending in Spring of 2019. The tour features the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Lindsey Buckingham announced earlier this month he is suing the band for kicking him off the new tour. The guitarist and songwriter is seeking his share of the tour – upwards of $12 million – money he says he would have been paid had he been part of the fun. He still wants, and is able to perform, he said.

Tickets for next week’s show will be honored on the new date. All other Fleetwood Mac tour dates, at this time, remain the same.

There is a Sioux Falls Stampede game however, already scheduled for that night in February. Team officials are working to find another date, an announcement on the change should happen in the coming weeks.