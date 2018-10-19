The Economic Boost In South Dakota During Pheasant Hunting Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD- South Dakota is the destination for pheasant hunting in America. Over 200-thousand people come to hunt in South Dakota each year.

“They love to come here. They love the outdoors here. They love the hospitality. If they get the fill of birds, wonderful. If they don’t, most of them don’t care because they’re with their buddies anyway,” says Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau Teri Schmidt.

144,000 of those hunters are from out of state. Last season, over 132 million dollars was spent in South Dakota by pheasant hunters. Each hunter alone spent up to 5-thousand dollars between hunting gear, equipment, and lodging. Organizers of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau say rural areas benefit the most from the profits.

Schmidt says, “People are there investing their money. They rent the lodges that maybe sit empty for the rest of the year. They’ve flown in, so there’s an up-tick in fly-ins. There are a lot of people who have chartered aircraft or their own airplanes and fly into the smaller airports.”

Pheasant hunting goes deeper than the economic boost. Not only is this a benefit for rural areas, but it also benefits South Dakota’s growth.

“A lot of these people that fly in own companies or looking for a place to retire. Maybe I’ll open another arm of my business in South Dakota,” says Schmidt.

The hope is to bring in over 135 million dollars in revenue, but hunting is more than just aiming for the target.

“It’s about the camaraderie. It’s about getting together,seeing people that they haven’t seen (in many cases) since last year,” says Schmidt.

Hunters on average might stay in the area for three-four days. It should be a good opening weekend because the weather looks good and the pheasant population is up 47% from last year.