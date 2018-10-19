Top-Ranked Northern State Stuffs Sioux Falls

Wolves Pick Up 3-1 Road Win

Aberdeen, S.D. – The No. 1 Northern State University volleyball team battled to a 4-set victory over Sioux Falls on Friday evening. The Wolves defeated the Cougars on their home court with set scores of 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, and 25-20. Northern notches their eighth straight victory, improving to 22-1 overall and 14-1 in the NSIC.

The Wolves tallied a match high 58 kills, 57 assists, and 53 digs in the win, while also adding six aces and six blocks. NSU hit .289 in the match, and defensively held the Cougars to a .202 hitting percentage. Northern hit a match high .389 and .364 in the first two sets, suffering just nine attack errors.

Laura Snyder led three Wolves in double figures with a match high 17 kills. She was also second on the team hitting .355, while adding one assist and two blocks. Sally Gaul and Hailey Busch were a one-two punch on the outside with 13 and ten kills respectively. The pair combined for 40 percent of the Northern State offense in the match.

Jenna Reiff led the team hitting at a .385 clip, recording eight kills on 13 swings, with three hitting errors. Morgan Baufield added nine kills of her own, hitting .333, while Ashley Rozell added the final team kill for NSU.

Rozell averaged 13.25 assists per set, totaling 53 in the win. She also added one service ace, as well as three blocks and seven digs. Busch recorded a team high three aces, and notched a double-double with a team best 17 digs. Jaiden Langlie grabbed another 17 digs for the Wolves, while adding one assist.

Baufield led the defense at the net with a single season match high 5.0 blocks. Bry Goar and Lexi Boesl rounded out the defensive effort for the Wolves with five and four digs respectively.

Northern returns to action tomorrow afternoon at Southwest Minnesota State. First serve is set for 2 p.m. between the Wolves and the No. 16 Mustangs from Marshall.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics