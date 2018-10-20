The 50th Annual Health Fair

SIOUX FALLS, SD- If you are looking to stay healthy, then the Health Fair is the perfect place to see if you’re on track.

In its 50th year, the Health Fair provides the community with a variety of opportunities. People of all ages are encouraged to participate in the event.

Anyone can receive an eye exam, a free flu shot, and also cool tips on how to stay active. Fair organizers say the purpose of the fair is help people achieve a healthy lifestyle.

“You know, if you just need to make some adjustments in your personal life this is a way to find some options,” says Executive Director Fran Rice.

Rice says this was the biggest and “baddest” Health Fair to date thanks to the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena.