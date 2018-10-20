A Local Author Gives You Stories For The Soul

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Joyce Heiser is an award winning author. She lives right in Sioux Falls. Joyce knew she wanted to be an author when she started writing in high school.

“I took a journalism class and evidently I did well because then I was asked to be on the newspaper. I was Chief Copy Reader and Page One Editor,” says Author Joyce Heiser.

After high school, Joyce had to put her career on hold for 40 years after suffering from an accident. In 2003, she decided to stop watching the world go by and start writing again.

Heiser explains, “I was home bound for many years. I just decided that I wanted to make the rest of her life count.”

Her biggest inspiration to write these stories comes from life experiences. 40 years can create a lifetime of relatable stories. The Chicken Soup for The Soul books series embody what Joyce’s stories are about.

“I would take things that happened to me and pretty much personalize them. I just seem to have an ability to do that. I would say my style is the ‘chicken soup.’ You know, you take an incident and you write about it.

For 26 years, the “Chicken Soup” series publishes 101 inspiring and true stories. They usually pick stories from 5,000 submissions. Joyce is now recognized as a ‘”Chicken Soup” author with her story, “The Perfect Dress,” in “The Miracle of Love” edition.

“It’s a story about the wedding dress that I bought eight years before I got married. It was really absolutely insane because I wasn’t dating anybody at the time,” says Heiser.

She waited eight years for her husband Dennis, and this November marks their 36th Anniversary. Joyce hopes her story and others in the book will uplift people’s spirits.

“You can pick up a ‘chicken soup,’ read a story in five minutes and hopefully have a different perspective,” says Heiser.

Joyce is currently working on new submissions for the next Chicken Soup for The Soul series. She will submit one in November and then another in December.