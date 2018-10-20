Energy Company Pursues Third Wind Farm in South Dakota Area

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An energy company is moving forward with a plan for a new 36-turbine wind farm in northeastern South Dakota.

Apex Clean Energy is planning Dakota Range Wind III in Roberts and Grant counties, the Aberdeen American News reported.

The proposed wind farm would be the Virginia-based company’s third 150-megawatt project in the area, said Mark Mauersberger, the company’s senior development manager.

Apex officials held a forum this month for Roberts County residents to ask questions about the third wind farm project.

The company’s $380 million Dakota Range I and II projects are already underway in Codington County and Grant County. Mauersberger said the two wind farms will start producing energy in 2021, which will be sold to Xcel Energy. Construction will begin on Dakota Range I and II once a transmission line between Big Stone City and Ellendale is finished, he said.

Mauersberger said the company has completed environmental assessments and obtained 98 percent of the landowner agreements for the third wind farm. The development plan is undergoing a six-month review process for approval by the Public Utilities Commission, he said.

A construction schedule for Dakota Range III hasn’t been set.

Apex Public Affairs Manager Brooke Beaver said the company still needs to obtain local and state permits for the third project. A buyer for the energy also hasn’t been determined yet, Beaver said.

